Adani Total Gas says expansion and spending plans are intact
Adani Total Gas —the joint venture between Adani and TotalEnergies—has planned for almost ₹15,000 crore ($1.8 billion) of capital spending over the next seven years to fund new growth, firm's CEO Suresh P. Manglani said
Adani Total Gas Ltd., one of India’s largest distributors of natural gas, said its expansion and spending plans remain unchanged amid the crisis roiling the wider group.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×