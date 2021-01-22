Adani Total Gas & Torrent Gas acquire 5% in each in IGX

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IGX launched in June 2020 is an online trading platform for physical delivery of natural gas and provides a neutral and transparent marketplace to multiple buyers and sellers to trade in spot and forward contracts at designated physical hubs. It is the wholly owned subsidiary of the (IEX)
"The Indian Gas Exchange is amply equipped to transform the gas sector in the coming years as it will enable efficient and competitive gas pricing and help in securing equitable distribution of natural gas in the country," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO, Adani Total Gas.
IGX said it envisions to play a key role in the development of India’s gas market in sync with the government’s vision to increase the share of gas in the energy mix from 6% at presnet to 15% by 2030.
"IGX can play a catalytic role for India’s gas market and will stimulate demand, increase availability and ensure competitive prices," said Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Gas.