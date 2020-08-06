Adani-Total JV to seek fuel retailing licence

RBML, where BP holds 49% stake and RIL holds the rest, plans to expand fuel retail outlets to over 5,500 from the present over-1,400. It also plans to build full-stack electrolyzer and fuel cell solutions in India which will be used to run hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. “We will replace transportation fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen," RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had said at the company’s annual general meeting on 15 July.