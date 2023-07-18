comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Transmission adds 550 circuit kilometres in Q1
Back

Mumbai: In an exchange filing on Tuesday, power transmission company Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) said it has added 550 circuit km (ckm) to its transmission network in the quarter ended June, taking the total network to 19,778 ckm.

The company's power transformation capacity has also increased to 46,001 megavolt amperes (MVA) during Q1 of FY2024 from 40,001 MVA a year earlier.

ATL's distribution business sold 2.75 billion units of power in Q1 of FY2024, up 7.6% YoY from the 2.56 billion units sold a year earlier. The company's distribution loss declined to 4.85% in the first quarter of FY2024 from 6.95% a year ago.

ATL has received LOA (letter of acceptance) for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh totalling 2.7 million smart metres with a contract value of 3,700 crore during the quarter.

“The near-term transmission and smart metering pipeline remains very robust, and the company is fully geared up to participate in the upcoming tenders," the company said.

ATL has a market capitalization of 87,370.9 crore but, over the past year, the company’s stock has lost 73.7%, even though the broader market index Nifty 50 gained at least 21%.

According to data by NSE, on 30 June, Adani Transmission's promoter entity Fortitude Trade and Investment sold its entire stake of 3.39 crore shares at an average price of 786.17 amounting to 2,665 crore through bulk deals.

Of this, GQG Partners bought 2.13 crore shares at an average price of 786.19, thus taking its transaction value to around 1,676 crore.

Shares of Adani Transmission ended 1.63% higher at 738 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 08:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout