Mumbai: In an exchange filing on Tuesday, power transmission company Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) said it has added 550 circuit km (ckm) to its transmission network in the quarter ended June, taking the total network to 19,778 ckm.

The company's power transformation capacity has also increased to 46,001 megavolt amperes (MVA) during Q1 of FY2024 from 40,001 MVA a year earlier.

ATL's distribution business sold 2.75 billion units of power in Q1 of FY2024, up 7.6% YoY from the 2.56 billion units sold a year earlier. The company's distribution loss declined to 4.85% in the first quarter of FY2024 from 6.95% a year ago.

ATL has received LOA (letter of acceptance) for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh totalling 2.7 million smart metres with a contract value of ₹3,700 crore during the quarter.

“The near-term transmission and smart metering pipeline remains very robust, and the company is fully geared up to participate in the upcoming tenders," the company said.

ATL has a market capitalization of ₹87,370.9 crore but, over the past year, the company’s stock has lost 73.7%, even though the broader market index Nifty 50 gained at least 21%.

According to data by NSE, on 30 June, Adani Transmission's promoter entity Fortitude Trade and Investment sold its entire stake of 3.39 crore shares at an average price of ₹786.17 amounting to ₹2,665 crore through bulk deals.

Of this, GQG Partners bought 2.13 crore shares at an average price of ₹786.19, thus taking its transaction value to around ₹1,676 crore.

Shares of Adani Transmission ended 1.63% higher at ₹738 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday.