Adani Transmission adds 550 circuit kilometres in Q11 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:12 PM IST
In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the company said it has taken its total network to 19,778 ckm and also increased its power transformation capacity to 46,001 megavolt amperes during Q1 of FY2024
Mumbai: In an exchange filing on Tuesday, power transmission company Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL) said it has added 550 circuit km (ckm) to its transmission network in the quarter ended June, taking the total network to 19,778 ckm.
