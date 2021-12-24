OPEN APP
Adani Transmission bags renewable energy project worth 1,200 cr in Gujarat
Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), a private sector power transmission company and part of the diversified Adani Group, on Friday announced that they had received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of a renewable energy evacuation system under Khavda-Bhuj Transmission Ltd, worth 1200 crore. 

ATL won the bid to acquire the renewable energy evacuation system through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB). The company is set to build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in Gujarat for a period of 35 years, the press release read.

Adani is set to help evacuate about 3 GW of renewable energy from Khavda, Gujarat. The project will help shape one of the country’s largest solar and wind farms.

The company press release also mentioned that acquiring this project will also help them contribute towards the Government of India’s quest to achieve Power For All by 2022.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, "This project will be the first to be implemented among the slew of transmission projects planned by Government of India for evacuation of renewable energy from the region."

