New Delhi: Adani Group’s Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) has completed the construction of 897 circuit km power transmission line in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

“The project will evacuate power from 3x660MW Ghatampur TPS owned by the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam) and will also strengthen UP’s transmission network. It consists of 765KV S/C Ghatampur-Hapur transmission line of 411 km, which is one of the longest HVAC transmission lines in the country. It will connect the Ghatampur TPS (Central UP) to 765/400KV Hapur Substation (Western UP)," the statement said.

Of ATL’s transmission network of 18,336 circuit km; 14,131 circuit km is operational. Adani Group’s Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) recently signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 4.66 gigawatt (GW) of green power.

“With this, ATL’s operational and under-construction assets add up to more than 18,300 Circuit Km," the statement said and added, “This project has been developed under PPP mode on a Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis. This will provide transmission services to Long-Term Transmission Customers (LTTC) with 35 years of runway ahead."

India’s ministries of power and new and renewable energy recently approved 23 Inter State Transmission System Projects (ISTS) with an estimated cost of ₹15893 crore. The country’s electricity demand has picked up after the dip during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its energy transition efforts, India is also working towards electrification of economy by developing action plans for greening of electricity.

India’s non-fossil fuel-based capacity is on track to surpass the earlier 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC). According to the government, India has already reached 38.5% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels and this will go upto 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

At COP-26 summit in Glasgow, India also announced its plans to increase non-fossil fuel power generation capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Adani Group is also among the 19 firms that have bid for setting up solar manufacturing units under the government’s ambitious production linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.