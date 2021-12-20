Adani Transmission completes construction of 897 circuit km power line in UP

“The project will evacuate power from 3x660MW Ghatampur TPS owned by the Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (a joint venture between Neyveli Lignite Corporation and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam) and will also strengthen UP’s transmission network. It consists of 765KV S/C Ghatampur-Hapur transmission line of 411 km, which is one of the longest HVAC transmission lines in the country. It will connect the Ghatampur TPS (Central UP) to 765/400KV Hapur Substation (Western UP)," the statement said.