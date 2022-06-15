Adani Transmission gets 'green loan' tag for $700 mn revolving facility

Further, Adani Transmission stated that these investment in the eligible category shall support the transmission of clean energy and advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 7 (Ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, and modern energy services, increase substantially the share of renewable energy in the global energy mix); and SDG 9 (Develop quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including regional and trans-border infrastructure, to support economic development and human well-being, with a focus on affordable and equitable access for all).