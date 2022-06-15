Adani Transmission gets ‘green’ tag for $700 mn revolving loan

Adani Transmission gets ‘green’ tag for $700 mn revolving loan2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
- Green loans are meant for sustainable, environmentally friendly purposes, such as reducing carbon emissions and purposes contributing to the green transition.
NEW DELHI :Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Thursday said that its $700 Mn revolving loan facility has received the ‘green’ loan tag from Sustainalytics.
In a statement, Adani Transmission said that the projects associated with the $700 million revolving facility are being implemented in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
In Gujarat, these projects are part of the Centre’s green energy corridor (GEC) projects, dedicated to the evacuation and transmission of renewable energy. In Maharashtra the projects are conceptualized to strengthen the Mumbai’s transmission system by enhancing grid stability and providing a stable transmission network which shall promote higher share of renewable energy in the overall grid mix ensuring more penetration of green energy to the end consumers.
Last October, the company had announced raising the $700 million for its under-construction transmission asset portfolio through the definitive agreements signed with leading international banks.
“ATL has been a signatory to energy compact goals as part of COP26 and the energy compact with UN in November, 2021" said Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, ATL.
Sustainalytics has issued the independent second party opinion (SPO) on the alignment of the reviewed framework with the current market standards and the extent to which the eligible project categories are credible and impactful. Sustainalytics is an independent ESG and corporate governance research, ratings and analytics firm.
It opined that ATL’s green loan framework aligns to the four core components of the green loan principles 2021 on project evaluation & selection, use of proceeds and associated contribution to sustainable development goals, management of proceeds and reporting, according to the statement..
The company statement further said that ATL’s business strategy is centered on achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) across all its activities.
ATL has a cumulative transmission network of 18,795 ckt kms (circuit kilometre), out of which 14,279 ckt kms is operational and 4,516 ckt kms is at various stages of construction.
Shares of ATL on the BSE closed at ₹2,052.05 on Wednesday, lower by ₹4.95 or 0.24% from its previous close.