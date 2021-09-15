Adani Transmission gets letter of intent for MP power transmission package

ATL has a transmission network of 18,800 circuit km, out of which 13,200 ckt km is operational and 5,600 ckt km is at various stages of construction. It has a target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022. In comparison, state-run PGCIL’ transmission network has 169,829 circuit km of transmission lines, 257 substations and 105 gigawatts GW of inter-regional electricity transmission capacity. However, the state-run firm is no longer the central transmission utility (CTU) having the sole right to build transmission projects in the country.