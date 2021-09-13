Adani Transmission hits 2 tn in market capitalization

The firm has emerged as one of the most attractive integrated power transmission and distribution companies in India in last few years. The aim of ATL is to address the vast potential in India's transmission sector, setting up 20,000 circuit km of transmission lines by 2022. The firm intends to sustain network availability corresponding to the highest global standard. In FY21, the firm added 3,931 ckt km to its network, reaching 18,801 ckt km, and sold a record 7,169 million units.