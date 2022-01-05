Adani transmission today said it intends to transfer certain of the Company’s assets and liabilities to a newly incorporated subsidiary, according to an exchange filing.

The assets and liabilities include its shares in ATIL and MEGPTCL and certain inter-corporate debt provided by the company to ATIL and MEGPTCL.

In this regard, Adani transmission said it has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary in India, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd, and plans to transfer its shares in ATIL and MEGPTCL along with certain of the company’s other assets, liabilities and undertakings to the new issuer, including its obligations

The company will provide a guarantee of the Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd’s payment obligations under each series of notes.

In light of the above, the company has proposed to amend the note trust deeds, the terms and conditions and it is seeking approval of the noteholders in respect of each series of notes by way of extraordinary resolution at a meeting.

