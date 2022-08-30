OPEN APP
Adani Transmission has entered the coveted list of top 10 most valued companies, with a market capitalisation (mcap) of 4.43 lakh crore, and holds the ninth place in the overall ranking.

On Tuesday, shares of the company jumped 3.05 per cent to settle at 3,971.65 apiece on BSE. During the day, it rallied 4.87 per cent to hit its 52-week high of 4,041.90.

The company commanded a market valuation of 4,43,034.65 crore.

Shares of the company have jumped a whopping 129.19 per cent so far this year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has climbed 2.20 per cent so far in 2022.

Reliance Industries Limited is the most valued domestic firm with a market capitalisation of 17,85,412.57 crore, followed by TCS ( 11,75,140.94 crore), HDFC Bank ( 8,26,633.55 crore), Infosys ( 6,28,296.46 crore) and Hindustan Unilever ( 6,24,756.32 crore).

Next in the ranking is ICICI Bank which has a market valuation of 6,18,012.83 crore, followed by State Bank of India ( 4,74,030.75 crore), HDFC ( 4,44,189.03 crore), Adani Transmission ( 4,43,034.65 crore) and Bajaj Finance ( 4,42,193.40 crore).

With this, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has moved out of the top 10 most valued companies club. It now ranks at the 11th place, with a mcap of 4,26,020.22 crore.

Shares of LIC ended 0.54 per cent higher at 673.55 apiece on the BSE.

