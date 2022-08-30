Adani Transmission is 9th most valued firm by mcap; LIC out of top 10 club1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 08:21 PM IST
Adani Transmission grabs the 9th place in the list of most valued companies with a market capitalisation of ₹4.43 lakh crores
Adani Transmission has entered the coveted list of top 10 most valued companies, with a market capitalisation (mcap) of ₹4.43 lakh crore, and holds the ninth place in the overall ranking.