Adani Group’s power transmission and distribution arm, Adani Transmission Limited will now be known as Adani Energy Solutions Limited after the change of name. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states and a cumulative transmission network of 19,779 ckm, out of which 15,371 ckm are operational and 4,408 ckm are at various stages of construction.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Group said,"In continuation to our earlier intimations dated 29th May, 2023 and 19th July,2023 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company’s name has been changed from “Adani Transmission Limited" to

“Adani Energy Solutions Limited" w.e.f. 27th July, 2023 pursuant to the even dated “Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name" received from the Registrar of Companies.

Earlier,the board has approved changing the name of the company from Adani Transmission to Adani Energy Solutions, subject to various approvals.

Gautam Adani said, "Adani Transmission is well positioned to deliver exponential growth, and we are working towards fulfilling our nation's massive electricity needs and strengthening our position as a world-class utility."

According to the statement, Adani Transmission has pledged to become Net Zero by 2050, limiting global warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels through measurable actions, and has become a Signatory to the UN Energy Compact to further SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy).

"We are accelerating the transition to a sustainable and reliable grid and are committed to our pursuit of energizing and ensuring continuous and reliable power supply across all regions through our assets in India," Gautam Adani added.

The company said its transmission business revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven by newly-commissioned lines, and rise in distribution revenue on account of a consistent uptick in energy demand.

During the quarter, the transmission EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) rose by 9 per cent to ₹872 crore, while distribution EBITDA jumped 43 per cent to ₹834 crore.

"Q4 PAT (profit after tax) in the transmission business grew 11 per cent to ₹221 crore and distribution PAT at ₹218 crore grew 478 per cent y-o-y, aided by a mid-term true-up order by the regulator," it said.

The company operationalised 609 ckm (circuit kilometres) in Q4FY23 and maintained system availability at 99.68 per cent.