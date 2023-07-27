Adani Transmission is now renamed to Adani Energy Solutions Ltd

Adani Group’s power transmission and distribution arm, Adani Transmission Limited will now be known as Adani Energy Solutions Limited after the change of name. ATL is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 14 states and a cumulative transmission network of 19,779 ckm, out of which 15,371 ckm are operational and 4,408 ckm are at various stages of construction.

