Adani Transmission raises $700 million for under-construction projects

ATL has a transmission network of 18,800 circuit km, out of which 13,200 ckt km is operational and 5,600 ckt km is at various stages of construction. It has a target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022. In comparison, state run PGCIL’ transmission network has 169,829 circuit km of transmission lines, 257 substations and 105 gigawatts GW of inter-regional electricity transmission capacity. However, the state-run firm is no longer the Central transmission utility (CTU) having the sole right to build transmission projects in the country.