Adani Transmission's collection efficiency rises to 100.56% in Q4, consumer base up nearly 2%1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:19 PM IST
- In Q4FY23, the company's collection efficiency stood at 100.56% versus 104.14% in Q4FY22 --- higher the better. It said, collection efficiency in line with pre-covid levels; incomparable to corresponding quarter due to collection spill-over.
Adani Transmission on Monday released its provisional data for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company recorded single-digit growth in transmission network length and consumer base during Q4. On the contrary, its power transformation capacity clocked a growth of nearly 15% in the quarter. Further, the company's collection efficiency picked up to 100.56%.
