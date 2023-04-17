Adani Transmission on Monday released its provisional data for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company recorded single-digit growth in transmission network length and consumer base during Q4. On the contrary, its power transformation capacity clocked a growth of nearly 15% in the quarter. Further, the company's collection efficiency picked up to 100.56%.

In Q4FY23, the company's collection efficiency stood at 100.56% versus 104.14% in Q4FY22 --- higher the better. It said, "Collection efficiency in line with pre-covid levels; incomparable to corresponding quarter due to collection spill-over."

On the other hand, the company recorded around 1.62% to 3.13 million in Q4FY23 versus 3.08 million in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Additionally, the company posted a distribution loss of 4.82% versus 4.97% in Q4FY22 --- lower the better.

Adani said, distribution loss improving consistently due to focused loss mitigation activities.

The company recorded 77,941 complaints in Q4FY23 which is far lower than the complaints received in Q4FY22 to the tune of 110,174. Adani said, a consistent fall in complaints depicts higher consumer satisfaction.

In Q4FY23, Adani added 984 ckm to the transmission network during the period -- taking the total to 19,779 ckm versus 18,795 ckm in Q4FY22. While power transformation capacity surged by nearly 15% to 46,001 MVA versus 40,001 MVA in Q4FY22, on account of new projects added.

Notably, ATL achieved Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certificate for all O&M sites from Intertek.

On BSE, ATL's stock closed at ₹1,039.30 apiece up by 0.74% on Monday.