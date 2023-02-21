Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company, a unit of the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source.

Adani Group had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.