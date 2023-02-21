Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks: Report
Adani Transmission, a unit of Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the report said
HONG KONG :
Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
