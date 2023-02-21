Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks: Report

Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks: Report

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST Xie Yu
Adani Group had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks

Adani Transmission, a unit of Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the report said

HONG KONG :

Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

HONG KONG :

Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company, a unit of the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company, a unit of the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Adani Group had hired banks to arrange calls with bond investors after it was caught up in a short-selling storm in recent weeks.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP