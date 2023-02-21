Home / Companies / News / Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks: Report
Adani Transmission to announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks: Report
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1 min read.10:13 PM ISTXie Yu
Adani Transmission, a unit of Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the report said
HONG KONG :
Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
HONG KONG :
Adani Transmission will announce debt refinancing plans in a few weeks, executives said on Tuesday in an investor call, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The company, a unit of the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source.
The company, a unit of the embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has no plans to raise additional debt for capital expenditure, which it plans to cover with operating cash inflows, the executives said, according to the source.