Adani Transmission has received its shareholders' approval to issue 1.56 crore shares worth around ₹3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment, the company informed on Tuesday. Currently, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment.

In its regulatory filing, Adani Transmission said, at an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

In a separate filing, it also informed, the company executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC for the issuance and allotment of 1,56,82,600 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each to the investor on preferential basis.

A total of 1,56,82,600 equity shares will be issued at a price of ₹2,454.95 per equity share (at a premium of ₹2,444.95 apiece), the filing said. The total issue size works out to be around ₹3,850 crore.

The deal is part of the $2 billion investment to be made by UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group firms. IHC will invest ₹3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), ₹3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and ₹7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)