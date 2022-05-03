OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Transmission to invest 3,850 cr Green Transmission Investment; gets shareholders' nod
Listen to this article

Adani Transmission has received its shareholders' approval to issue 1.56 crore shares worth around 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment, the company informed on Tuesday. Currently, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment.

In its regulatory filing, Adani Transmission said, at an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

In a separate filing, it also informed, the company executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC for the issuance and allotment of 1,56,82,600 equity shares of face value of 10 each to the investor on preferential basis.

A total of 1,56,82,600 equity shares will be issued at a price of 2,454.95 per equity share (at a premium of 2,444.95 apiece), the filing said. The total issue size works out to be around 3,850 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The deal is part of the $2 billion investment to be made by UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group firms. IHC will invest 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout