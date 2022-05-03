Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Transmission to invest 3,850 cr Green Transmission Investment; gets shareholders' nod

Adani Transmission to invest 3,850 cr Green Transmission Investment; gets shareholders' nod

The deal is part of the $2 billion investment to be made by UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group firms.
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Livemint

  • Currently, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani Transmission has received its shareholders' approval to issue 1.56 crore shares worth around 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment, the company informed on Tuesday. Currently, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment.

Adani Transmission has received its shareholders' approval to issue 1.56 crore shares worth around 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment, the company informed on Tuesday. Currently, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment.

In its regulatory filing, Adani Transmission said, at an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

In its regulatory filing, Adani Transmission said, at an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a separate filing, it also informed, the company executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC for the issuance and allotment of 1,56,82,600 equity shares of face value of 10 each to the investor on preferential basis.

A total of 1,56,82,600 equity shares will be issued at a price of 2,454.95 per equity share (at a premium of 2,444.95 apiece), the filing said. The total issue size works out to be around 3,850 crore.

The deal is part of the $2 billion investment to be made by UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group firms. IHC will invest 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)