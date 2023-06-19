Adani Transmission to raise up to ₹8,500 crore after green light by shareholders1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The raised capital will be used by Adani Transmission for the desired growth and expansion of the company
Adani Transmission has received the nod of shareholders to raise ₹8,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares on a qualified institutional placement basis, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The company said that 98.64% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution and allowed it to raise the funds. The raised capital will be used for the desired growth and expansion of the company.
