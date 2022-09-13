In its regulatory filing, Adani Transmission said, "has incorporated its WOS in the name of Adani Electricity Jewar Limited (“AEJL") on 12th September 2022 with an initial authorised and paid up capital of ₹1,00,000/- each to, inter alia, carry on the business of transmission, distribution, and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto. AEJL will commence its business operations in due course."