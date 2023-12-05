Adani upswell adds 65% to Tuesday’s stock market gain
Mumbai: The Adani group was the star of the stock markets on Tuesday, with its 10 listed companies contributing over 65% of the day’s overall market gains. The surge also erased much of the 10 stocks’ losses since the explosive Hindenburg report in January. On a day the market gained ₹2.9 trillion, investors in Adani group companies turned wealthier by ₹1.9 trillion, marking the biggest single-day jump in value for the infrastructure conglomerate.