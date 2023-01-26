Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Adani weighing legal options against US short seller

Adani weighing legal options against US short seller

1 min read . 06:40 PM ISTBen Otto, The Wall Street Journal
FILE- Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Shares in seven companies linked to Adani fell Wednesday after Hindenburg released a lengthy report alleging fraud at the conglomerate of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is evaluating taking legal action against Hindenburg Research, the U.S. short selling firm that released a report alleging fraud at the Indian conglomerate.

Jatin Jalundhwala, Adani’s group head of legal, said in a statement Thursday that the company is examining provisions under U.S. and Indian laws “for remedial and punitive action" against Hindenburg, whose report he said was “designed to have a deleterious effect on the share values of Adani Group companies."

He described the report as “maliciously mischievous" and as an attempt to mislead investors and sabotage a follow-on public offering by Adani Enterprises.

Shares in seven companies linked to Adani fell Wednesday after Hindenburg released a lengthy report alleging fraud at the conglomerate of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Adani Enterprises ended 1.5% lower, while Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. fell 6.3%. Indian bourses were closed Thursday for a holiday.

Hindenburg said it conducted a two-year investigation into Mr. Adani’s business practices, and had taken a short position in the group’s companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments.

