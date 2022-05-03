Adani Wilmar acquires Kohinoor to strengthen leadership in Basmati rice business

Adani Wilmar's acquisition of Kohinoor’s domestic Brand Portfolio would strengthen Adani Wilmar’s leadership position in the food FMCG category by augmenting a strong product basket with premium brand along with potential to scale value added products. It also leverages the reach of Kohinoor brand to drive synergies for AWL across geographies and complements the reach of its flagship brand ‘Fortune’ in the food FMCG domain. The acquisition will fuel the next level of growth to AWL and widen the portfolio to cater to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses. AWL is poised to become a formidable player with the addition of the Kohinoor brand in the India region. The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises of; “Kohinoor" - for premium Basmati rice; “Charminar" - for affordable rice and “Trophy" for HORECA segment.

