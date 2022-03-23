Adani Wilmar is scouting regional rice brands and processing units for acquisition as it now betting big on staples. Come April, the company will launch branded daily-use rice under the fortune brand beginning with West Bengal. It has already acquired a sick rice processing unit in West Bengal to mark the journey in the segment.

“We are targeting to grow fast in the daily-use rice segment which is 30-35 million tonne per annum apart from public distribution foodgrain. We are scouting for acquisitions of brands and rice processing units in several states for fast growth. We have done first from West Bengal taking over a sick unit," Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, Angshu Mallick told PTI.

Acquisitions allow quicker rollout and rapid growth. Greenfield will take at least two years to begin operation, he said.

"We are already into Basmati but it is only 10 per cent of rice consumption so we cannot ignore regional local rice used for daily consumption which is a huge untapped market," Mallick said.

"We will launch packaged local rice based on regional preference. In Bengal, we will launch Baskati and miniket rice which is common here. Sona masuri in Uttar Pradesh and Kolam rice in South India," he added.

Adani Wilmar scouting for companies in North and South India

A total of ₹450-500 crore has been earmarked for acquiring companies, and atta and rice are major focus areas in the staples segment. It is scouting for companies in North India and South India.

"We will ideally have one unit each in states first and then gradually scale up. We will procure paddy from farmers, mandis and brokers," Mallick said.

Adani Wilmar has 22 own factories in total and has sourcing arrangement products from 28 more plants across the country. Staple contributes 11 per cent to Adani Wilmar's topline while the rest is from edible oil and industry essentials.

"We are aiming at 30 per cent growth in the food segment and 6-7 per cent in edible oil in volume terms," Mallick said.

