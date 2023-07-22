Adani Wilmar files complaint in UP against counterfeit products sold under ‘Fortune’ brand name1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 10:57 PM IST
In a statement, the company said it has lodged an FIR through their agency, against the B2B platform for alleged distribution of counterfeit products on the platform.
Adani Wilmar Ltd has filed a police complaint in Gautam Budhnagar District, Uttar Pradesh against a B2B platform for allegedly distributing counterfeit products in the name of its 'Fortune' brand.
