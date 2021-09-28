Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Adani Wilmar launches Fortune Mart stores

Adani Wilmar launches Fortune Mart stores

The Fortune Mart stores will sell Adani Wilmar brands such as Fortune, King’s, Aadhar, Raag and Wilshort.
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

  • The company has already opened 12 Fortune Mart stores in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal

NEW DELHI : Fast-moving consumer goods company Adani Wilmar, which sells a range of edible oils and food products under Fortune brand, is opening offline stores Fortune Mart to sell Fortune and other Adani Wilmar products.

The company has already opened 12 Fortune Mart stores in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. The company plans to expand its footprint in the north and eastern parts of India in the coming quarter. Adani Wilmar is taking the franchise route to launch these stores.

“Fortune has become a household name and the most popular and preferred food brand in the country. The rollout of Fortune Mart stores aims to leverage the brand equity Fortune has established over the last two decades. The Fortune Mart stores will also supplement our wide retail reach," Angshu Mallick, MD and CEO, Adani Wilmar, said, adding, “We aim to have a presence across the metros as well as tier I and II cities in the coming months."

The Fortune Mart stores will sell Adani Wilmar brands such as Fortune, King’s, Aadhar, Raag and Wilshort (bakery).

The company makes a range of edible oils such as soya, sunflower, mustard, rice bran, groundnut and cottonseed. It has also entered the value-added oils segment. It sells branded basmati rice, atta, pulses, soya chunks, besan, sattu, sugar, and ready to cook products such as khichdi and soya chunkies.

Fortune Mart will also sell recently launched personal care products, including soap, hand wash, and sanitizers, sold under the brand name Alife. These stores will also house a live bakery to offer items such as cookies and puffs.

 

 

