NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Adani Wilmar that sells a range of staples such as edible oil, wheat flour, pulses, sugar and other packaged foods has launched its own mobile application--Fortune Online, the company said on Monday.

The move can help the maker of Fortune cooking oil build its own direct-to-consumer business.

“The mobile app is another feather in Adani Wilmar’s hat and reiterates our customer-oriented approach. The app has been launched at a time when more and more customers are preferring to buy groceries online, especially since the covid-19 pandemic broke out last year. The app allows customers to buy from the whole range of Fortune products, and get it safely delivered at their doorsteps at attractive prices," said Angshu Mallick, CEO & MD, Adani Wilmar Limited. Fortune products continue to be available on various e-commerce platforms, modern retail, and provision stores.

Consumers in 17 cities such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Pune, Akola, Gurugram, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Noida, Panchkula, Mohali, Kanpur, Kolkata, Indore, Jodhpur, Raipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad can order via the app available on Android, iOS, and the brand’s own website portal. “We will be rolling out the app in other key markets in the coming days," Mallick said.

The app has seen 11,000 downloads a month into its launch. Several large FMCG companies are pushing their own mobile and desktop ordering platforms as last year’s lockdowns prompted households to buy more goods online. This was especially true for companies that sell household essentials such as packaged flour, soaps, rice, spices etc.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils, rice, soya nuggets, flour, besan, suji, pulses, ready-to-cook khichdi and soya chunkies, sugar, and maida. The company also forayed into the personal care category under the Alife brand that sells handwashes and sanitizer. The products will be available for consumers to order from the app.

The company is offering free delivery for consumers within 2-3 days, apart from offering combo-offers and discounts to drive new consumer trials.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.