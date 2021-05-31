Adani Wilmar launches mobile ordering app

“The mobile app is another feather in Adani Wilmar’s hat and reiterates our customer-oriented approach. The app has been launched at a time when more and more customers are preferring to buy groceries online, especially since the covid-19 pandemic broke out last year. The app allows customers to buy from the whole range of Fortune products, and get it safely delivered at their doorsteps at attractive prices," said Angshu Mallick, CEO & MD, Adani Wilmar Limited. Fortune products continue to be available on various e-commerce platforms, modern retail, and provision stores.