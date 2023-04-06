Adani Wilmar revenue rises 14% to ₹55,000 cr in FY232 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Adani Wilmar, a JV between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, posted revenues of ?55,000 crore in FY23, up 14% from the previous year. Its food and FMCG business grew 55% to around ?3,800 crore in FY23. The firm sells the Fortune brand of edible oil and other food products.
Mumbai: Fast-moving consumer goods firm Adani Wilmar a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International, posted revenues of ₹55,000 crore in FY23, up 14% from ₹54,213.5 crore in 2021-22.
