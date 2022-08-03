Adani Wilmar registered a 10.18% rise in net profit to ₹193.59 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to the profit of ₹175.70 crore witnessed in the same period last year. However, Q1 PAT dropped by 17.37% from ₹234.29 crore in Q4FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed by a whopping 30.23% to ₹14,731.62 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹11,311.97 crore in Q1 last year.

