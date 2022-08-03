Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adani Wilmar Q1 results: PAT rises over 10% to 194 cr, records strong revenue growth

Adani Wilmar Q1 results: PAT rises over 10% to 194 cr, records strong revenue growth

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed by a whopping 30.23% to 14,731.62 crore in Q1FY23 against 11,311.97 crore in Q1 last year.
1 min read . 04:47 PM ISTLivemint

  • The company records strong growth in volume and revenues in Q1 of FY2023, on the back of strong performance by FMCG and Foods businesses.

Adani Wilmar registered a 10.18% rise in net profit to 193.59 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to the profit of 175.70 crore witnessed in the same period last year. However, Q1 PAT dropped by 17.37% from 234.29 crore in Q4FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed by a whopping 30.23% to 14,731.62 crore in Q1FY23 against 11,311.97 crore in Q1 last year.

