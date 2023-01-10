According to Adani Wilmar, in the food and FMCG segment, the wheat flour category grew strongly driven by an increase in retail outlet reach, high-paced growth in alternative channels, focused branding, and strong on-ground execution. While rice sales in the premium 'Kohinoor' brand are also scaling up well, since its re-launch in the India market in August 2022, post the acquisition of its domestic brand rights. Also, besan and pulses, sugar, soya nuggets, and personal care also registered strong volume growth in the quarter.

