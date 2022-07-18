Adani Wilmar reduces edible oil prices by 30 per litre. Check new rates here

The edible oil firm has made its highest cut in soyabean oil. The stocks of new prices will reach the Indian market soon. The announcement comes after the Food Ministry directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefit of a drop in global cooking oil prices to customers.
The company which sells products under the Fortune brand - has trimmed soyabean oil prices to ₹165 per litre from ₹195 per litre. Meanwhile, the sunflower oil price is made cheaper to ₹199 per litre from ₹210 per litre, and Mustard Oil MRP (maximum retail price) has been reduced to ₹190 per litre from ₹195 per litre.
Furthermore, the firm trimmed Fortune rice bran oil price to ₹210 per litre from ₹225 per litre, while the groundnut oil price is revised downward to ₹210 per litre from ₹220 per litre. Also, the price of Raag vanaspati is reduced to ₹185 per litre from ₹200 per litre, whereas the Raag palmolein oil price has been cut to ₹144 per litre from ₹170 per litre.
Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar said, "We have passed on the benefits of global price reduction to our consumers and the stocks with new prices will reach the market soon," reported by PTI.
He added that the products will be available at reduced costs to customers. This step will certainly boost demand for the upcoming festive season.
The company's statement mentioned that in continuation of the global price reduction and the government’s effort to pass on the benefits of reduced edible oil prices to consumers, Adani Wilmar has further slashed edible oil prices from the last month’s reduction effected by the company.
Earlier, on February 7, Mother Dairy, which sells edible oils under the Dhara brand, reduced its prices of soyabean and rice bran oils by at least ₹14 per litre.
On BSE, Adani Wilmar shares were trading at ₹625.70 apiece up by 0.94% at around 2.24 pm.
Adani Wilmar is among the leading FMCG food companies in India to offer most of the essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar.