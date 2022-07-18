Adani Wilmar reduces edible oil prices by 30 per litre. Check new rates here

Adani Group-backed FMCG firm, Adani Wilmar on Monday announced the reduction of prices in cooking oil by ₹30 per litre due to the decline in global prices. The edible oil firm has made its highest cut in soyabean oil. The stocks of new prices will reach the Indian market soon. The announcement comes after the Food Ministry directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefit of a drop in global cooking oil prices to customers.

