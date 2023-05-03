MUMBAI : Adani Wilmar, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Adani Group, posted a 60% drop in consolidated net profit weighed down by tepid edible oil prices.

Profit in the three months ended 31 March plunged to ₹93.61 crore from ₹234.29 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell 7% to ₹13,872.6 crore as the maker of the ‘Fortune’ brand of edible oils bore the brunt of lower product prices.

For the year ended 31 March, consolidated profit fell 28% to ₹582.12 crore. Revenue, however, increased 7.4% to ₹58,184.8 crore in FY23.

“Our margins during the quarter and full year got impacted by high-cost inventory in a falling edible oil price environment, inflation impact on our operational costs and an increase in interest costs due to rate hikes," Angshu Mallick, managing director and CEO, Adani Wilmar said.

The company’s shares closed 4.3% lower at ₹397.65 apiece on the BSE.

In fact, all Adani Group stocks continue to be under pressure on Indian bourses after a 24 January report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged the group of pulling the biggest “con" in India’s corporate history through account fudging and stock manipulation. In this regard, the Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi, over the past two months, has sought a number of documents from the group firms as a part of a probe.

On Wednesday, while disclosing its earnings, Adani Wilmar said, “The company has provided responses to various queries received from Sebi and stock exchanges. The management of the company is confident that the matter has no impact on the company’s operations and its financial results." In FY23, the company clocked a 14% rise in volume, crossing 5 million metric tonnes in sales.

“The company is now aiming to replicate the playbook of its edible oils business in the foods business as well," it said. In FY2023, the company earned ₹4,000 crore in revenue from food and FMCG segment, recording a 39% year-on-year growth in volumes and a 55% increase in revenues.