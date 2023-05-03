Adani Wilmar Q4 net dips 28%1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Profit in the three months ended 31 March plunged to ₹93.61 crore from ₹234.29 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell 7% to ₹13,872.6 crore as the maker of the ‘Fortune’ brand of edible oils bore the brunt of lower product prices.
MUMBAI : Adani Wilmar, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Adani Group, posted a 60% drop in consolidated net profit weighed down by tepid edible oil prices.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×