Adani Wilmar Q4 net dips 28%

In fact, all Adani Group stocks continue to be under pressure on Indian bourses after a 24 January report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged the group of pulling the biggest “con" in India’s corporate history through account fudging and stock manipulation. In this regard, the Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi, over the past two months, has sought a number of documents from the group firms as a part of a probe.

