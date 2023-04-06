Adani Wilmar's edible oil sales decline in Q4, food and FMCG biz rises over 60%4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:47 PM IST
- Edible oils sales volume rose by 4% in Q4, on the back of good consumer demand due to softened edible oil prices. However, Adani said, overall oil sales volume was dragged down due to lower demand from bakery and frying industry.
Adani Group's consumer goods company, Adani Wilmar announced its quarterly update of business for the fourth quarter of FY23 on Thursday. In Q4, the company witnessed a decline in edible oils in terms of value, while volumes were broadly flat. On the other hand, the food & FMCG business performed strongly with a growth of over 60% in value and 40% in volumes. Industry essentials also posted significant growth in volumes.
