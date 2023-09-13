Adani New Industries Ltd Wednesday said its wind energy solutions unit has received type certification for its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator, the largest in the country, from WindGuard GmbH, ANI reported.

This certificate will allow Adani Wind, the wind turbine generator manufacturing arm of the Adani Group, to start series production for global markets.

The certification, which comes under the IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications (IECRE), affirms the highest quality and safety standards of 5.2 MW wind turbine generator manufactured by the Adani Wind.

The certification not only affirms the highest quality and safety standards, but also acknowledges Adani WTG’s conformity with the globally recognized IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing.

The WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra in Gujarat. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany.

“The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The certification is a boost to our endeavour of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. India has emerged as a trusted partner as economies prioritize building efficient and resilient global supply chains," ANI quoted Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited as saying.

"We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next-generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand," Jaain added.

“The certification is a testament to our R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers. We thank our team for their commitment and unwavering focus on leveraging technology to enable affordable, reliable, and sustainable power for all," Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adani Wind, said.

The 5.2 MW wind turbine manufactured by Adani Wind features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the country.