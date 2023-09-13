Adani Wind gets WindGuard certification for its largest Wind Turbine Generator in India1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Adani New Industries Ltd Wednesday said its wind energy solutions unit has received type certification for its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator, the largest in the country, from WindGuard GmbH, ANI reported.
