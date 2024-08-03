Adani-backed Ambuja Cement declares Bihar infra project with net investment worth ₹1,600 crore: Here’s what it entails

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Group-owned Ambuja Cement announced on Saturday, August 3, that it will invest ₹1,600 crore for its first project coming up in Bihar. The company will set up a cement-grinding unit with a capacity of six million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Warisaliganj, Bihar.
The infra project will be implemented in three phases
