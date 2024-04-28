Adani-EdgeConneX JV partners with 8 global banks with ₹11,520 crore, setting grounds for green data centres
AdaniConneX, a collaboration between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, has secured India's largest sustainability-linked financing, totaling up to ₹11,520 crore. This milestone funding, led by international banks, aims to expand eco-friendly digital infrastructure across India.
AdaniConneX, a joint venture equally owned by Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, secured India's largest sustainability-linked financing arrangement, raising up to USD 1.44 billion (around ₹11,520 crore), the company announced in an official release.
