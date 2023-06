Mumbai: AdaniConneX Ltd, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and private data center operator EdgeConneX, on Friday said it has raised $213 million to set up two data centers in India.

The data centers will be located in Chennai and Noida, and will have a combined capacity of 67MW, according to an exchange filing.

“The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data center capacity of 1 GW by 2030," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, chief executive officer, AdaniConneX.

The platform infrastructure financing was finalized through a framework pact with international lenders, including ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. The access to this wide pool of liquidity, the statement said, will help AdaniConneX to fast-track the implementation of its under-construction asset portfolio.

“The achievement marks a significant milestone in developing this transformative initiative, which is set to revolutionize the digital infrastructure in India," Janakaraj said.

Edmund Wilson, director, AdaniConneX said that leveraging Adani’s infrastructure experience and EdgeConneX data center record, the company is keen to play an integral and pivotal role.

"India is one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the world, and as per CRISIL estimates the data center capacity in India is expected to double from 870 MW in FY22 to 1700-1800 MW by FY25," the statement said.

At 1239pm, shares of Adani Enterprises traded 6% lower at ₹2,256 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.