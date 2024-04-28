Hello User
AdaniConneX secures loans of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres

AdaniConneX secures loans of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres

Livemint

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, last year raised $213 million to fund data centres under construction

AdaniConneX is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX.

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres.

The joint venture, last year raised $213 million to fund data centres under construction.

