AdaniConneX secures loans of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres
28 Apr 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Livemint
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, last year raised $213 million to fund data centres under construction
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres.
The joint venture, last year raised $213 million to fund data centres under construction.
