AdaniConneX secures loans of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres.

The joint venture, last year raised $213 million to fund data centres under construction.

