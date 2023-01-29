Adani FPO: The 3 options before the conglomerate

The price range of the FPO has been fixed between ₹3,112 and ₹3,276. Retail investors have been offered an additional ₹64 discount per share. To be sure, extending the offer period with a price revision can have its own complications. Retail investors can either withdraw or revise their bids within the offer period, and an extension and downward price revision could result in retail investors withdrawing their bids. On the other hand, anchor investors cannot revise or withdraw their bids. A price cut would mean that these investors will be sitting on a loss on day one. Additionally, a price cut would mean that the company will raise less money than intended, which will affect the use of proceeds outlined in the prospectus.