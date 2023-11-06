Adani-Hindenburg case: The Supreme Court of India on Monday has asked all parties in the Adani-Hindenburg case to file final submissions by Wednesday 8 November, Business Today reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CJI DY Chandrachud responded to senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners.

Bhushan on Monday informed the top court that the Adani-Hindenburg case was listed for hearing on August 28 but it is being deferred and not getting listed.

Following this the CJI said that it would ask the registrar to check it and asked the lawyer to mention it tomorrow again and he will look into it.

Earlier, market regulator SEBI filed a status report before the Supreme Court apprising it that out of 24 investigations arising out of the Hindenburg report, 22 are final in nature and 2 are interim in nature.

On March 2, the apex court directed the capital market regulator SEBI to investigate any violations of securities law by the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report, which led to a massive wipeout of more than 140 billion of the Adani Group's market value.

Supreme Court had also set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee consisted of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

The top court had then asked SEBI to file a status report within two months.

The apex court was hearing petitions pertaining to the Hindenburg report, including the constitution of a committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors' interests.

Hindenburg Research, a US-based short seller report in a January 24 report accused the conglomerate of accounting fraud and improper use of offshore tax havens for stock manipulation.

