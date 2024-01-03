Adani-Hindenburg case: Congress finds SC verdict ‘extraordinarily generous’, vows to fight crony capitalism
Congress Wednesday said the SC judgment on certain matters relating to transactions by the Adani Group has proven to be ‘extraordinarily generous’ to SEBI and asserted that the party's fight against crony capitalism and its ill-effects on prices, employment and inequalities will continue
NEW DELHI : The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court judgment on certain matters relating to transactions by the Adani Group has proven to be "extraordinarily generous" to SEBI and asserted that the party's fight against crony capitalism and its ill-effects on prices, employment and inequalities will continue.