Adani-Hindenburg case: Next hearing in Supreme Court on 13 October, report claims2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Hearing in Adani-Hindenburg case to take place in Supreme Court on 13 Oct; SEBI accused of hiding facts from court.
The next hearing of the Adani-Hindemburg case will take place in the Supreme Court on 13 October, according to a report by Business Today. The apex court is scheduled to take up the fresh status report filed by market regulator Sebi next month.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message