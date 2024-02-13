Adani-Hindenburg case: Review petition filed in SC against January 3 verdict; here's why
The petition claimed there were mistakes and errors in the SC judgment, and in light of certain new material that have been received by the counsel for the petitioner, there were sufficient reasons for a review of the verdict.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team (SIT) or the Central Bureu of Investigation (CBI).