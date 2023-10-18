Adani-Hindenburg Case: Sebi requests OCCRP for documents, refused
The documents requested are ones that the OCCRP had previously referenced n a report on the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate. However, OCCRP has declined to provide the documents to Sebi
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approached the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) for "key documents," as per an Economic Times report quoting sources. The request comes as the market regulator is facing challenges in gathering information for its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg matter, it added.