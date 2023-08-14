Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI seeks 15-days extension to complete probe1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST
SEBI has asked the Supreme Court for 15 more days to investigate Adani group following Hindenburg report.
Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi on Monday requested the Supreme Court to grant it 15 more days to conclude the investigation into allegations against the Adani group made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which was supposed to submit its report on Monday, told the apex court that it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe, a Reuters report cited
The market regulator has sought more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.
Earlier in May, the SC granted Sebi an extension until 14 August to conclude its investigation. However, the extension was shorter than the six months time sought by the markets regulator to complete the probe, Mint had reported earlier.
Additionally, the court had directed Sebi to provide a specific report on its investigation into alleged violations of minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms by certain Adani companies. Sebi rules require a publicly traded company to have a minimum public shareholding of 25%.
Sebi began looking at offshore investments into Adani’s ports, power and infrastructure empire in October 2020. The heart of the matter is whether Adani used companies registered abroad to conduct business and pump up his share prices without properly disclosing affiliations. Adani has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said it has made all required disclosures.
Hindenburg’s broadside, more than two years later, reiterated the allegations and heaped pressure on the regulator to hasten the probe.
The regulator has previously told the Supreme Court it has continuously tightened rules concerning so-called beneficial ownership and related-party transactions, key aspects of a hearing into whether the Adani Group manipulated its stock price, a Bloomberg report said.
